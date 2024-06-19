Griner, Taurasi each score 19 points and the Mercury beat the Liberty, 99-93

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi each scored 19 points to lead six Phoenix players in double figures and the Mercury beat the New York Liberty 99-93. Griner made a layup to give Phoenix a 92-89 lead and she blocked a Breanna Stewart shot at the other end. Taurasi added a 3-pointer to make it 95-91 and Griner put back her own miss with 29.1 seconds left to restore a four-point advantage. The teams combined to make a WNBA record 33 3-pointers, on 72 attempts, with New York tying the franchise record of 18. Stewart scored 28 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points for New York.

