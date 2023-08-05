Griner expected to return for Mercury after 3-game break to focus on her mental health

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner is expected to return to the basketball court on Saturday after a three-game absence from the Phoenix Mercury while she focused on her mental health. The 6-foot-9 center became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year. She averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season. Griner was back in the arena for Thursday’s game, though she wasn’t dressed out to play. She celebrated with teammate and friend Diana Taurasi when the 41-year-old became the first player in WNBA history to score 10,000 career points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.