Griner ejected after scuffle with Jackson before Mercury rally in second half to beat Sparks 85-81

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 14 points before being ejected after a scuffle, Natasha Cloud had 13 points and 12 assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 85-81 on Tuesday night. Griner and Sparks standout rookie Rickea Jackson were thrown out after exchanging shoves while in rebounding position following a Mercury free throw in the closing seconds of the first half. The Mercury, who found out before the game they would play second-seeded Minnesota when the playoffs open on Sunday, trailed by eight at halftime but took control in the third quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.