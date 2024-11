COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Reserve Caleb Grill scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting and Tamar Bates scored 11 points and Missouri overwhelmed Pacific 91-56. Reserve Trent Pierce added 10 points for Missouri which made 14 of 30 3-pointers. Elias Ralph scored 19 points and Seth Jones 15 for Pacific.

