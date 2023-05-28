Grillo birdies 2nd playoff hole at Colonial after lead floats away on 18

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emiliano Grillo made a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole at Colonial to get his first PGA Tour victory in more than 7 1/2 years. Grillo had blown a two-stroke lead with a double-bogey on the 72nd hole. Grillo curled in the winning putt at the 186-yard 16th hole, the same hole where he had taken the solo lead before finishing at 8-under 272. PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall bogeyed the final hole after his drive into the water to miss getting in the playoff. He finished tied for third at 7-under with local favorite Scott Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who had a hole-in-one during his closing 67.

