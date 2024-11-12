Grill makes 8 3s, scores career-high 33 points to lead Missouri over Eastern Washington 84-77

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Caleb Grill matched a career best with eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points to lead Missouri to an 84-77 victory over Eastern Washington. Eastern Washington used a 19-8 run to pull to 70-68 with 5:15 remaining. Mason Williams made two 3s and scored eight points and Andrew Cook had six during the stretch. Grill answered with a 3-pointer and the Eagles didn’t get closer. Mark Mitchell added 13 points for Missouri (2-1), which had 10 players score while shooting 54% (26 of 48). Cook scored 24 points and Williams had 20 for Eastern Washington (1-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.