Grill makes 8 3s, scores career-high 33 points to lead Missouri over Eastern Washington 84-77

By The Associated Press
Missouri's Caleb Grill (31) heads to the basket as Eastern Washington's Andrew Cook (9) and Emmett Marquardt, right, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Caleb Grill matched a career best with eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points to lead Missouri to an 84-77 victory over Eastern Washington. Eastern Washington used a 19-8 run to pull to 70-68 with 5:15 remaining. Mason Williams made two 3s and scored eight points and Andrew Cook had six during the stretch. Grill answered with a 3-pointer and the Eagles didn’t get closer. Mark Mitchell added 13 points for Missouri (2-1), which had 10 players score while shooting 54% (26 of 48). Cook scored 24 points and Williams had 20 for Eastern Washington (1-2).

