Grigor Dimitrov vs. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas in French Open quarters

PARIS (AP) — Grigor Dimitrov has reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time at age 33. He got there by beating No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) at Court Suzanne Lenglen on Sunday. Next for Dimitrov is a match against No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner, a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 winner against Corentin Moutet. Dimitrov entered the day 0-2 in fourth-rounders in Paris but made it to the final eight in his 14th appearance there. He now has a full set of quarterfinals at each of the four Grand Slam tournaments. The 10th-seeded Bulgarian has been a semifinalist at the U.S. Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon.

