Grigor Dimitrov ousts top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in the Miami Open quarterfinals

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Eleventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov defeated top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 6-4 in Thursday night’s quarterfinals of the Miami Open. It’s Dimitrov’s first victory over a top-five player in nearly five years. Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev beat unseeded Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-5. He will play Dimitrov in Friday’s semifinals. Second-seeded Jannik Sinner will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal. Fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina beat No. 27 Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (2) on Thursday in the semifinals of the Miami Open. She will face No. 14 Ekaterina Alexandrova or unseeded Danielle Collins in the final Saturday.

