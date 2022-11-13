Grifo’s hat trick fires Freiburg to 2nd as Bundesliga pauses

By The Associated Press
Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Freiburg and FC Union Berlin at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. . (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller]

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — The last Bundesliga game before a long World Cup break brought plenty of drama as Vincenzo Grifo scored a hat trick in the opening 20 minutes to fire Freiburg to a 4-1 win over Union Berlin and up to second place. Bayern Munich goes into the two-month break with a four-point advantage over Freiburg. Union is fifth and winless in three games after leading the league in recent weeks before Bayern’s resurgence. Eintracht Frankfurt is fourth after dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Mainz.

