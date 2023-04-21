Grifol calls Hendriks cancer-free news spirit-lifting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chicago manager Pedro Grifol welcomed the news that White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Grifol says: “We’re all here, opened arms, waiting for him to get here whenever he’s ready.” Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago. Hendriks said Thursday he is cancer-free. A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021 after leaving Oakland for a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.

