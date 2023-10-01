Grifo helps Freiburg snap 3-game winless run in Bundesliga with 2-0 victory over Augsburg

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Vincenzo Grifo has scored one goal and set up the other for Freiburg to beat Augsburg 2-0 and snap its run of three Bundesliga games without a win. Grifo opened the scoring against Augsburg from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after Brazilian defender Iago fouled Roland Sallai. The Italian then sent in a corner that Philipp Lienhart headed in at the near post for 2-0 in the 56th. Promoted Darmstadt defeated Bremen 4-2 earlier for its first win since returning to the Bundesliga.

