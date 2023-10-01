Grifo helps Freiburg snap 3-game winless run in Bundesliga with 2-0 victory over Augsburg

By The Associated Press
Freiburg's Ritsu Doan and Augsburg's Iago Amaral Borduchi, left, battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FC Augsburg at Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany, Sunday Oct. 1, 2023. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Philipp von Ditfurth]

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Vincenzo Grifo has scored one goal and set up the other for Freiburg to beat Augsburg 2-0 and snap its run of three Bundesliga games without a win. Grifo opened the scoring against Augsburg from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after Brazilian defender Iago fouled Roland Sallai. The Italian then sent in a corner that Philipp Lienhart headed in at the near post for 2-0 in the 56th. Promoted Darmstadt defeated Bremen 4-2 earlier for its first win since returning to the Bundesliga.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.