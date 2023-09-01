Griffis throws for 3 touchdowns to lead Wake Forest past Elon 37-17 in season opener

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Griffis threw for three touchdowns to open his tenure as Wake Forest’s fulltime starting quarterback and help the Demon Deacons beat Elon 37-17. The fourth-year passer is taking over after the transfer of star Sam Hartman to No. 13 Notre Dame. He started last year’s opener in relief of Hartman and threw for 329 yards in his second career start. That included touchdowns to Jahmal Banks, Cameron Hite and Wesley Grimes. Elon got a 49-yard rushing score from Jalen Hampton and Caleb Curtain’s 50-yard interception return for a score. Wake Forest led 24-0 at halftime.

