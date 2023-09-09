Griffis throws for 2 TDs as Wake Forest beats Vanderbilt 36-20 in game delayed two hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Griffis threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, Brendon Harris returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown against his former team, and Wake Forest held off Vanderbilt 36-20 on Saturday in a game delayed two hours by lightning. Wake Forest (2-0) seemed in danger of squandering a 10-point lead before Harris capped the game’s most-critical play by scooping up a fumble by Vandy punt returner Will Sheppard and running uncontested into the end zone. Walker Merrill caused the fumble with a hit after Sheppard had taken a few strides after making the catch. Harris, a Nashville, Tennessee native and hometown recruit for the Commodores, spent four years at Vandy, including a redshirt season, before the safety transferred to Wake before last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.