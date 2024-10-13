Griffin’s 34-yard field goal help Southern beat Texas Southern 22-19 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Noah Bodden threw an 16-yard touchdown pass to Quay Davis late in regulation and Joshua Griffin kicked a 34-yard field goal in overtime to help Southern rally and beat Texas Southern 22-19. MJ Hinson Jr. returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in the second quarter and Trenton Leary ran for a 28-yard touchdown that gave Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 14-0 lead at halftime. A muffed punt gave the Jaguars possession at the TSU 16 and, on the next play from scrimmage, Bodden hit Davis for a TD with 18 seconds left to make it 19-all and eventually force overtime. Christian Avelar missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt on the first possession of overtime before Griffin’s 34-yarder won it.

