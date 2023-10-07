Griffin stretches his lead to 3 in Mississippi as he goes for first PGA Tour win

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ben Griffin is one round away from his first PGA Tour victory. Griffin had another bogey-free round in the Sanderson Farms Championship for a 66. He saved par on his last three holes that stretched his lead to three shots over Carl Yuan. Three other players are four shots behind going into the final day at the Country Club of Jackson. Griffin has plenty at stake on Sunday. A win gets him into the Masters, and he can start next year at Kapalua for The Sentry. He hopes to lean on experience from contending in Bermuda a year ago.

