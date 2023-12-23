Griffin scores career-high 19, hits 5 of Alabama’s 19 3s in 111-67 win over E. Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Rylen Griffin scored a career-high 19 points and hit five of Alabama’s 19 3-pointers, Grant Nelson also scored 19 points Saturday to help the Crimson Tide beat Eastern Kentucky 111-67. Alabama tied its season high for made 3s, topped the 100-point plateau the fourth time this season and scored at least 98 points for the sixth. Leland Walker led Eastern Kentucky with 20 points and Isaiah Cozart had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. EKU was held nearly-20 points below its season average, shot 34% from the field, hit 8 of 29 and made 11 of 17 from the free-throw line. Mark Sears hit a 3-pointer 16 seconds into the game and Alabama, which never trailed, led by double figure for 34-plus minutes.

