Griffin scores 25, No. 17 UConn dominates 2nd half to defeat No. 15 Louisville 86-62

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored a season-high 25 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 22 on a combined 19-of-23 shooting and No. 17 UConn pulled away from No. 15 Louisville for an 86-62 win. Paige Bueckers hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Huskies with a career-high five blocks. UConn shot 59% and made 15 of 20 free throws, 11 of 12 in the fourth quarter. The Huskies outscored Louisville 40-20 in the second half. Kiki Jefferson had 20 points for the Cardinals. The game turned in the third quarter when the Huskies outscored the Cardinals 19-9 for a 65-51 lead. UConn was 9 of 15 with an early stretch of eight straight makes; Louisville was 3 of 15 with a late stretch of eight straight misses.

