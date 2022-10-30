Griffin runs for 131 yards; Lamar gets first win of season

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Khalan Griffin ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lamar to its first win of the season, a 24-17 victory over Nicholls on Saturday.

Kohen Granier’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Neno Lemay capped a 16-play, 98-yard drive that pulled Nicholls to 21-17 with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter. Chris Esqueda’s 26-yard field goal for Lamar (1-7, 1-3 Southland Conference) ended the scoring with 10:05 remaining.

Nicholls drove to the Lamar 29 on its final drive but was stuffed a yard short on fourth-and-2 with three seconds to go.

David Robinson Jr. scored on a 67-yard pick-6 for Nicholls early in the third quarter. Griffin broke loose for a 35-yard touchdown run about a minute later.

Granier completed 18 of 29 for 148 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes and an interception for Nicholls (2-7, 2-2).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.