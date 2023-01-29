Griffin leads No. 5 UConn over No. 21 Villanova, 63-58

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 points, and No. 5 UConn topped No. 21 Villanova 63-58. Dorka Juhasz added 16 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 13, including some key free throws for the Huskies in the team’s 13th straight win. Maddy Siegrist scored 25 points for Villanova, which won here a year ago to hand the Huskies their last conference loss. Lucy Olsen had 19. The Wildcats had won nine in a row.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.