Griffin, Estrada pace Alabama past Missouri and Nate Oates gets career win 200

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Rylen Griffin scored a career high 21 points shooting 5 for 7 from 3-point range and Aaron Estrada scored 21 points and Alabama pulled away at the end for a 93-75 win over Missouri. The win marked the 200th career-coaching win for Alabama head coach Nate Oates who also celebrated the win separating one of his players and a Missouri player who got tied up in a small scrum in front of the ’Bama bench in the second half. Griffin sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around one from Latrell Wrightsell Jr. in an almost 1:30 span and Alabama turned a 59-55 lead into a 68-58 lead with 6:23 remaining and Alabama led by double digits the remainder. Tamar Bates scored 19 points for Missouri.

