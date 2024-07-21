Griffin Dorsey scores in each half to rally Dynamo to 4-3 victory over Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Defender Griffin Dorsey had a goal in each half, scoring the winner in the 87th minute as the Houston Dynamo blew a two-goal lead before rallying for a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Houston (10-7-7) took a 2-0 lead into halftime on goals by Adalberto Carrasquilla and Dorsey. Carrasquilla used Ibrahim Aliyu’s fourth assist of the season to score his second goal for a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute. Dorsey followed with his first netter this season, scoring unassisted in the 36th minute. Fafà Picault scored two of Vancouver’s three unanswered goals and the Whitecaps (11-8-5) rallied to take a 3-2 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.