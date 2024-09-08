Griffin, Coleman power Lamar to 28-14 win over Mississippi Valley State

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Khalan Griffin ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes and Lamar defeated Mississippi Valley State 28-14. Coleman’s 63-yard touchdown pass to JaCorey Hyder about 90 seconds before halftime put the Cardinals up 21-7 heading into the break. MVSU’s Jaydyn Sisk passed to Kerrick Ross for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 21-14 late in the third quarter. The Delta Devils later drove deep into Lamar territory, but Sisk was intercepted with 10 1/2 minutes remaining in the game. Later, Griffin carried seven times in a 10-play drive that was capped by his 1-yard run that sealed the game.

