Griffin and Hankerson each run for a TD, Oregon State beats San Diego State 21-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson each ran for a touchdown, Gevani McCoy threw a 21-yard scoring strike to Bryce Caufield and Oregon State beat San Diego State 21-0. McCoy was 16-of-26 passing for 181 yards. Griffin finished with 89 yards rushing and Hankerson added 71 yards. Trent Walker had eight receptions for 92 yards for Oregon State (2-0). The Beavers recorded their first shutout since September of 2021, when they beat Idaho 42-0 and their first road shutout since a 0-0 tie with Oregon in 1983. Griffin scored on a 16-yard run to give the Beavers the lead about 3 minutes into the game and Hankerson capped a 13-play, 98-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 14-0.

