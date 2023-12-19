Griezmann ties Aragonés as Atletico’s all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann netted twice against Getafe to tie Luis Aragonés as Atletico Madrid’s all-time top scorer in a 3-3 draw in the Spanish league that ended Atletico’s record-tying 20-game home winning streak. Borja Mayoral converted a penalty kick in stoppage time to help Getafe rally from two goals down against 10-man Atletico. Griezmann scored his 172nd goal with Atletico in the 44th minute and then tied Aragonés’ record by converting a 69th-minute penalty kick.

