Griezmann set to return to Atletico Madrid’s lineup for Champions League game against Inter Milan

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is expected to return to Atletico Madrid’s lineup in the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday after recovering from an ankle injury. Griezmann had been nursing a right ankle sprain sustained in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago. The France international practiced normally for the second straight day on Tuesday and is set to make it back to the starting 11 of coach Diego Simeone. Atletico enters the match at the Metropolitano Stadium needing to reverse a 1-0 loss from the first leg. Griezmann got injured in that game.

