Griezmann scores hat trick as Atletico beats Getafe in Spanish league to seal Champions League spot

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann has scored a hat trick and Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe 3-0 in the Spanish league to secure a Champions League spot next season. The France international scored twice in the first half and again in the second to give Atletico its 12th straight appearance in Europe’s top club competition. The victory at Getafe moved Atletico 11 points clear of fifth-place Athletic Bilbao with two rounds remaining. Athletic’s hopes of making it to the Champions League ended with a 2-1 loss at Celta Vigo. Griezmann hadn’t scored since a brace in Atletico’s 3-1 win against Girona five matches ago.

