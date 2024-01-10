Griezmann scores against Madrid in Super Cup to become Atletico’s all-time scorer with 174 goals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Antoine Griezmann has scored against Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup to surpass Luis Aragonés as Atletico Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 174 goals. Griezmann scored the milestone goal with a right-footed shot from outside the area in the 37th minute. Aragonés reached his mark in 370 matches, while Griezmann needed 368 games with the club. Griezmann went scoreless in three straight games since tying Aragonés with a pair of goals against Getafe in the Spanish league in December.

