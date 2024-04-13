Griezmann scores 2 as Atletico Madrid beats Girona 3-1. Dovbyk leads Spanish league with 17 goals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored twice to lead Atletico Madrid to a 3-1 win over Girona and boost its chances of finishing in the top four places. Griezmann hadn’t scored a league goal since December. Girona’s Artem Dovbyk moved ahead of Jude Bellingham as the leading scorer in the league with his 17th goal of the season. Girona remained in third place at four points clear of Atletico in fourth. Atletico moved five points ahead of Athletic Bilbao in fifth. The top four finishers in Spain earn Champions League berths for next season. Atletico visits Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday leading their Champions League quarterfinal after a 2-1 first-leg win.

