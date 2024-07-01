Griezmann recalled by France in formation change to 4-4-2 for match against Belgium at Euro 2024

DUESSLEDORF, Germany (AP) — France has recalled playmaker Antoine Griezmann and changed formation to a 4-4-2 for the round-of-16 match against Belgium at the European Championship. That meant captain Kylian Mbappé started alongside Marcus Thuram up front for Les Bleus. They have been playing in a 4-3-3 so far this tournament. Griezmann was left out by France coach Didier Deschamps for the 1-1 draw against Poland to close Group D. Belgium went with an attacking lineup as Yannick Carrasco and Loïs Openda came into the team.

