Griezmann recalled by France in formation change to 4-4-2 for match against Belgium at Euro 2024

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
France's Kylian Mbappe gestures next to his teammate Antoine Griezmann during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. France will play against Poland during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 25. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hassan Ammar]

DUESSLEDORF, Germany (AP) — France has recalled playmaker Antoine Griezmann and changed formation to a 4-4-2 for the round-of-16 match against Belgium at the European Championship. That meant captain Kylian Mbappé started alongside Marcus Thuram up front for Les Bleus. They have been playing in a 4-3-3 so far this tournament. Griezmann was left out by France coach Didier Deschamps for the 1-1 draw against Poland to close Group D. Belgium went with an attacking lineup as Yannick Carrasco and Loïs Openda came into the team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.