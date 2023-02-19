Griezmann gives Atletico Madrid win against Athletic Bilbao

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann made a great run from near the halfway line to score for Atletico Madrid in a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league. The win allows Diego Simeone’s team to strengthen its hold on the final Champions League place. The goal saw Griezmann speeding past two defenders before entering the area and firing a low shot into the net in the 73rd minute to give Atletico its fourth win in five league matches. The victory leaves the team four points ahead of fifth-place Real Betis. Atletico is two points behind third-place Real Sociedad. Barcelona hosts relegation-threatened Cadiz later Sunday.

