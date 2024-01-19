Griezmann emerges as challenger to Bellingham for most decisive player in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is challenging Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham as the most decisive player in Spain. The Atletico Madrid forward scored an exquisite winner to help eliminate Madrid 4-2 in added time from the Copa del Rey on Thursday. That gave Griezmann 18 goals across all competitions this season. That is one more than Bellingham has struck since joining Madrid last summer. Griezmann has scored in all three Spanish capital derbies this campaign while Bellingham has gone goalless. The rivals will meet again in two weeks in the Spanish league.

