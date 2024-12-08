Griezmann double makes it nine wins in a row for Atletico after stunning 4-3 victory over Sevilla

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid conceded three goals in a Spanish league game for the first time this season but still managed to beat Sevilla 4-3 thanks in part to an Antoine Griezmann double. The epic comeback victory made it nine wins in a row in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side. Earlier Sunday Athletic Bilbao consolidated its fourth place with a comfortable 2-0 win over Villarreal, and Real Sociedad won for the fourth time in a row by beating Leganes 3-0. New Alaves coach Eduardo Coudet got his first point on the board when his side drew 2-2 at Osasuna.

