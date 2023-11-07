Griezmann and Morata lead Atletico to 6-0 rout of 10-man Celtic in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata have come through for Atletico Madrid again. They scored two goals each in a 6-0 rout of 10-man Celtic leaving Atletico top of Group E in the Champions League. The home victory left Atletico with eight points from four matches, one point ahead of Lazio and two in front of Feyenoord. Winless Celtic stayed last with one point. Lazio defeated Feyenoord 1-0 at home in the other group match on Tuesday. Celtic played a man down since forward Daizen Maeda was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul in the 23rd.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.