Griezmann and Atletico vie for Spanish title as they visit Barcelona and former teammate João Félix

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann knows what João Félix is going through at Barcelona. The French forward once tried to make the switch from Atletico Madrid to the flashier Barcelona. He spent a disappointing spell from 2019-21 with the Catalan club before returning to Atletico. Griezmann now has Atletico dreaming of another title run. Atletico will play against Félix on Sunday looking to beat the defending champions at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. Atletico enters the weekend even on points with Barcelona. They are both four behind Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the standings.

