Gretchen Walsh takes her swimming world records tally to 7 this week in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American swimmer Gretchen Walsh has set three more world records in one day at the world short course championships in Budapest. She lowered the 100-meter individual medley time to 55.11 seconds in the final and the 100 butterfly record twice on Friday. Walsh has seven world records in Duna Arena this week. The U.S. men’s 4×200 relay team achieved two world records in the same final. The team slashed nearly four seconds off its own record from the last championships in 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Also, Luke Hobson on the lead-off leg set the individual 200 freestyle world record that had lasted since 2009. Fellow Americans Regan Smith and Kate Douglass also set world records.

