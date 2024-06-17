Gretchen Walsh follows world record with 1st Olympic berth; Carson Foster wins 400 IM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gretchen Walsh followed up a world record in the 100-meter butterfly with something that felt just as good. Her first trip to the Olympics. Walsh didn’t go quite as fast as a night earlier in the semifinals. But she touched in 55.31 seconds to claim the coveted Olympic berth at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis. Torri Huske grabbed the second Olympic spot. The U.S. team gained another first-time Olympian when Carson Foster won the 400 individual medley. Defending Olympic champion Chase Kalisz will get a chance to defend his gold in Paris after taking the runner-up spot. In the last final of the night, Nic Fink won the men’s 100-meter breaststroke.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.