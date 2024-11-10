Gresock’s 2 TD runs, Richardson’s late INT help Gardner-Webb hold on, beat E. Illinois 31-28

BOILING SPRING, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Ridell passed for 337 yards and a touchdown, Caleb Gresock ran for two TDs and Miles Richardson intercepted a pass in the end zone in the closing seconds to help Gardner-Webb beat Eastern Illinois 31-28. Gresock’s 11-yard touchdown run with 9:56 left in the first quarter opened the scoring and his TD from the 3 gave Gardner-Webb (4-6, 3-3 OVC/Big South) a 31-7 lead with 8:10 to go in the third. EIU’s Cooper Willman set a program record with 291 yards receiving and scored second-half touchdowns of 8, 80 and 25 yards to pull the Panthers within 31-28 with 4:59 to play. Pierce Holley passed for 458 yards and four touchdowns for Eastern Illinois.

