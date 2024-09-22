Gresock and Holmes combine for 266 yards rushing, 5 TDs and Gardner-Webb tops Presbyterian 42-21

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carson Gresock and Quasean Holmes combined for 266 yards rushing and five touchdowns, powering Gardner-Webb to a 42-21 victory over Presbyterian. Gresock had 134 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and Holmes ran for 132 yards with two TDs on 19 attempts. Tyler Ridell completed 19 of 32 passes for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Gardner-Webb. Collin Hurst was 14 of 22 for 199 yards for Presbyterian, which was held to 23 yards rushing. Gresock and Holmes were the only running backs to carry the ball for the Runnin’ Bulldogs and two quarterbacks lost 19 yards for a team total of 247 yards.

