PARIS (AP) — Sonja Greinacher hit a tiebreaking 2-pointer with 30 seconds left, and Germany beat Spain 17-16 for the gold medal in women’s 3×3 at the Paris Olympics on Monday night.

Juana Camilion powered a 3-1 run to put Spain up 15-13 with two minutes to play. But Elisa Mevius and Marie Reichert made consecutive baskets to tie it at 15 with about 90 seconds to go.

Greinacher knocked down the long-range shot to put Germany up by two. Camilion made a basket for Spain with 17 seconds left, and Germany turned it over to give Spain a chance to tie it at the buzzer. But Gracia Alonso’s shot was short, giving Germany the victory.

NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was on hand to root for his home country of Germany, and Spain was supported by King Felipe and Hall of Famer Pau Gasol.

Nowitzki raised both arms high above his head and cheered after Greinacher hit her big shot.

Germany's Svenja Brunckhorst (21) celebrates after a women's 3x3 basketball gold medal game against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II

Camilion had six points and Alonso added five for Spain.

Hailey Van Lith had six points to lead the defending champion U.S. team to bronze with a 16-13 win over Canada.

The U.S. won five straight games after an 0-3 start. It made it to the semifinals before falling to Spain 18-16 in overtime earlier Monday.

“We talked about it a little bit as a team going home with bronze is better than going home with nothing which we could have done after the rough start that we had,” U.S. player Rhyne Howard said. “We could have just laid down and not even been competing this far, but we stayed together, we stayed the course and we made something happen from very little.”

Canada led by a point with about 90 seconds left before Dearica Hamby made a basket and free throw to put the U.S. up 14-13.

Cierra Burdick made one of two free throws with 39 seconds left to make it 16-13 and secure the win.

While the players were happy to go home with a medal, they were a bit disappointed that they didn’t repeat as champions.

“I put years into this with one goal in mind, so when you fall short of that, your heart breaks a little bit,” Burdick said.

Greinacher had 11 points and her basket with one second left lifted Germany to a 16-15 win over Canada, moving the country into the final.

Michelle Plouffe scored three straight points to put Canada up 13-11 with about three minutes left. But Greinacher made the next four points to put Germany back on top.

Katherine Plouffe made the next two baskets to tie it at 15 before Greinacher’s buzzer-beater gave Germany the win.

Sandra Ygueravide helped lead Spain past the U.S. in their semi. She made a basket in OT, where the first team to score two points wins, before Howard missed a 2-pointer for the U.S.

Hamby was then called for a pushing foul on Ygueravide to set up the winning free throw.

A shot by Howard put the U.S. up by one with 13 seconds left, but Ygueravide’s basket with five seconds left forced overtime.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.