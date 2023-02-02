Gregory scores 25, K-State women top No. 12 Iowa State 78-77

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Gabby Gregory scored 25 points and combined with Serena Sundell to make 7 of 8 free throws in the last 22 seconds and Kansas State defeated No. 12 Iowa State, the Big 12 Conference co-leader, 78-77 on Wednesday night.

Gregory clinched it with free throws with 2.3 seconds to go as the Cyclones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Iowa State erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter but only tied the game once, at 64, on an Ashley Joens layup with three minutes to go. Emilee Ebert answered with a layup and then Big 12 steals leader Jaelynn Glenn stole the ball for an uncontested layup. After an ISU basket, Glenn drilled a clutch 3-pointer that put the Wildcats up 71-66 with 1:41 to go.

Glenn finished with 15 points and Sundell 14 for the Wildcats (14-9, 3-7), who beat No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Nov. 17.

Lexi Donarski scored 18 points and Joens had 17 for Iowa State (15-5, 7-3), which was tied for the league lead with Texas after beating No. 14 Oklahoma on Saturday. Nyamer Diew had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Denae Fritz scored 12.

Both teams made eight 3-pointers and shot 47%. Iowa State made all 13 free throws, but K-State was 16 of 20.

Fritz had a 3-pointer and three-point play in an 11-2 run in the middle of the second quarter that had ISU up by 11, but Gregory and Sundell helped K-State close within 36-32 at halftime.

The Wildcats held Joens to four points in the first half and only trailed 36-32. Joens has been on fire with 77 points in her last three games, scoring 32 against Oklahoma, and was the Big 12 Player of the Week for the 12th time, tying former teammate Bridget Carleton for second in league history.

Ebert hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds to go in the third quarter to give Kansas State a 54-53 lead.

Iowa State is home against Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State, which lost to the Cyclones 67-56 in the first meeting, is at Texas Tech on Sunday.

