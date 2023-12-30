Gregory scores 17, sparks No. 11 Kansas State women to 66-51 win over Cincinnati to open Big 12

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gabby Gregory had 12 of her 17 points in the second quarter when No. 11 Kansas State took control and the Wildcats coasted to a 66-41 win over Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati in the conference opener. Gregory was 3 of 4 from 3-point range, 4 of 6 overall and made 6 of 8 free throws. Ayoka Lee had eight rebounds to go with her six points, making her just the second Wildcat to ever reach 1,000 boards. Jillian Hayes had 14 points and nine rebounds for Cincinnati. Behind Gregory, Kanas State outscored the Bearcats 18-3 in the second quarter to lead 29-14 at the half. Cincinnati was 1-of-16 shooting and although the Wildcats were just 4 of 13, they had two 3-pointers and made 8 of 11 from the line.

