Gregory scores 16, Lee 15 and No. 13 Kansas State rolls to 101-39 win over McNeese State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Gabby Gregory scored 16 points, Ayoka Lee added 15 and No. 13 Kansas State coasted to a 101-39 win over McNeese State. Gisela Sanchez added 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Wildcats. Gregory surpassed 1,500 points for her career. Alva Mofalk and Emily Tenbrock both had 10 points for the Cowgirls, who shot 26%, were outrebounded 58-27 and had 24 turnovers. McNeese State went 2 of 17 in the first quarter and fell behind 18-4, even though the Wildcats were 1 of 10 from 3-point range. After scoring the last seven points of the first quarter, Kansas State scored the first 20 points, starting with Gregory’s 3-pointer and three-point play. Gregory also had another jumper and Glenn scored nine points,, with the halftime score 46-16.

