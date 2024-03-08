Gregory Santos back on mound for the Mariners. Their new reliever may not be ready for season opener

Newly acquired Seattle Mariners reliever Gregory Santos threw a light bullpen session Friday. It was his first time off a mound since experiencing right lat soreness after throwing off a mound at the start of spring training three weeks ago. The Mariners got the hard-throwing 24-year-old from the White Sox in a trade at the beginning of February. World Series champion Texas has another infielder sidelined by injury with Gold Glove first baseman Nathaniel Lowe dealing with a right oblique strain. World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager is still recovering from sports hernia surgery, and All-Star third baseman Josh Jung is coming back from a calf strain.

