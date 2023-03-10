Gregory, K-State women top Texas Tech in Big 12 opener 67-62

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gabby Gregory scored 26 points and ninth-seeded Kansas State defeated eighth-seeded Texas Tech 79-69 to open the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Serena Sundell added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats, who face top-seeded Texas. ranked No. 15, in the quarterfinals on Friday. Sundell fed Gregory for a basket that made it 67-62 for the Wildcats with 3:06 to play. After a Lady Raiders’ miss, Sundell sprained her ankle but five seconds later Brylee Glenn hit a clutch 3-pointer from the left corner at the 2:06 mark. Gregory added four free throws and Sarah Shematsi converted a three-point play to cap a press breaker with 31 seconds left to seal the win. Bre’Amber Scott scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lady Raiders.

