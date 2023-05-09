Gregor Townsend extends deal as Scotland rugby coach to 2026

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland has ended any uncertainty over the future of head coach Gregor Townsend heading into the Rugby World Cup by handing him a new contract until April 2026. Townsend is already the longest-serving Scotland coach in the professional era. He has been in charge since 2017. His contract with Scotland was due to expire after the World Cup but he has been given at least three more Six Nations campaigns at the helm. The Scots were third in this year’s Six Nations. That is their highest finish since 2018. They have climbed to No. 5 in the world rankings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.