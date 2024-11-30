Gregg scores career-high 24, No. 3 Gonzaga beats Davidson 90-65 at Battle 4 Atlantis

NAASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Ben Gregg scored a career-high 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Graham Ike added 18 points and 10 rebounds and No. 3 Gonzaga beat Davidson 90-65 in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. A 13-1 run gave Gonzaga a 33-19 lead with 7:08 left in the first half and the Bulldogs led by double figures throughout the second half. Reed Bailey scored 19 points and Roberts Blums 11 for the Wildcats. Ryan Nembhard had a tournament-record and career-high 14 assists for the Bulldogs.

