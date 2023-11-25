Gregg Popovich has no regrets telling Spurs fans to stop booing Kawhi Leonard

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gregg Popovich called Spurs’ fans booing of Kawhi Leonard “hateful” and “mean-spirited,” and the San Antonio coach has no regrets taking the microphone and imploring the home crowd to knock it off. While Popovich considered it a “one-off” with the fans’ behavior and credited them for their years of support, he still found it extremely disrespectful to treat former Spurs All-Star Leonard that way in his return to Frost Bank Center now with the Clippers.

