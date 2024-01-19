Gregg Berhalter understands why Gio Reyna may leave Dortmund

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter understands why Gio Reyna may leave Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window. The 21-year-old midfielder has started just one Bundesliga match this season, playing the first half at Eintracht Frankfurt on Oct. 29. Reyna has made eight substitute league appearances and has played just 238 Bundesliga minutes this season under coach Edin Terzic. Berhalter says seeking a transfer is “completely understandable.” A son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and American midfielder Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna in 2020 became at 17 the youngest American to debut in the Bundesliga.

