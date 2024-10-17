Gregg Berhalter faces challenges as head coach of the Chicago Fire

Gregg Berhalter sees the Chicago Fire as a “sleeping giant” poised for success. The former U.S. men’s national team coach was introduced Thursday as the Fire’s head coach. It was his first official appearance for the club since he was named to the role of both coach and director of football last week. He replaces current Fire coach Frank Klopas, who will step down after the team’s final regular-season game on Saturday to assume a new role as the team’s vice president of football.

