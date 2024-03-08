Greg McDermott says he hopes to finish his career at Creighton after signing long-term extension

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott has signed a long-term contract extension that he hopes will keep him with the Bluejays until the end of his career. Athletic director Marcus Blossom announced the extension without disclosing the number of years. McDermott’s previous contract was set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season. The 10th-ranked Bluejays finish the regular season at Villanova on Saturday. The 59-year-old McDermott is 322-158 in 14 seasons with 20-win seasons all but one year. He has led Creighton to eight NCAA Tournaments, with the 2022-23 team reaching a regional final.

